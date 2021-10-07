Keady: Man dies four days after accident on farm
- Published
A man who was injured in a farming accident in County Armagh at the weekend has died in hospital.
The incident happened on a farm outside Keady on Saturday afternoon.
He was taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast by Air Ambulance but did not recover from his injuries and died on Wednesday.
SDLP councillor Thomas O'Hanlon, who lives a short distance from the man's farm, described his neighbour as a "very decent, hardworking man".
The councillor added that the family have roots in the area "going back generations" and the local community was in shock after his death.
A spokeswoman for the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said the death "is not being treated as suspicious and the Health and Safety Executive has been informed".