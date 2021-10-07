Ballymena: One person taken to hospital after bus crash
One person has been taken to hospital following a collision involving a bus and a car in Ballymena, County Antrim.
It happened on the Cullybackey Road before 10:00 BST on Thursday.
A number of pupils from Cullybackey College were on the bus but the school said none of its students are believed to have been seriously injured.
The road was closed in both directions after the crash and diversions were put in place at its junction with Woodstown Road and Inishowen Park,