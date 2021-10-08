Newry: Man charged after £66k of class A drugs seized
- Published
A man has been charged with possession of a class A drug with intent to supply after drugs with a street value of £66,000 were seized in Newry on Friday.
He was also charged with possession of a class B drug with intent to supply, possessing counterfeit currency and possessing criminal property.
Police also seized 380,000 cigarettes, 160kg of tobacco, €30,000 in counterfeit notes and £10,000 cash.
The 28-year-old is due to appear at Newry Magistrate's Court on Saturday.
Police said the seizure was the result of "listening to the community and acting on information they provide".