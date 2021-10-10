Swann outlines plan to ban smoking in cars with more than one person
- Published
Plans to ban smoking in cars when there is more than one person present are being outlined by the health minister, Robin Swann.
He said the aim was to protect people "particularly children, from the effects of second-hand smoke".
People found in breach of the proposed regulations could face a £50 fixed penalty notice.
Mr Swann also plans to ban the sale of nicotine inhaling products, such as e-cigarettes, to anyone aged under 18.
"The use of tobacco continues to be a primary cause of preventable ill-health and premature death in Northern Ireland," the health minister said.
"Children and young people are more vulnerable to the harmful effects of second-hand smoke as they breathe more rapidly and inhale more pollutants per pound of body weight than adults."
If the new regulations are supported by Northern Ireland Assembly members, they could come into force in early 2022.
It is already illegal to smoke on public transport or to smoke in work vehicles used by more than one person.
Stormont's Department of Health said the proposals would extend Northern Ireland's existing smoke-free regulations to "private vehicles where children are present, when there is more than one person in the car and the vehicle is enclosed".
If the proposals are accepted in full, then "failing to prevent smoking in a smoke-free private vehicle" will become an offence.
A ban on smoking in vehicles carrying children has been in force in England and Wales since October 2015.
In the Republic of Ireland, a ban took effect in 2016.
The proposals would also outlaw buying vaping products for anyone aged under 18.
Mr Swann said: "Nicotine is highly addictive and, according to the World Health Organisation, exposure to nicotine whilst still in adolescence can lead to long-term consequences for brain development.
"In addition to the potential long-term health implications of e-cigarette use by teenagers, there are also concerns that they may act as a gateway into smoking."
The minister said the number of young people taking up smoking in Northern Ireland has been "steadily decreasing in recent years" but he did not want to see this trend being replaced by vaping.