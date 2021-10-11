NI stars to perform for Covid key workers
A host of singer-songwriters, musicians, actors and comedians will perform later this month, free of charge, to thank key workers.
The bands Ash and Beoga, will take the stage alongside artists like Cara Dillon, Foy Vance and comedians Paddy Raff and Tim McGarry.
Sixty percent of the tickets will be given to key workers in health and social care, food retail and charities.
Live at the Waterfront! will take place on 22 October.
Organisers said it was an "opportunity to showcase the fantastic artists and performers we have in Northern Ireland, to support the arts sector, and to bring them together to perform live after so many months of theatres and concert halls being closed".
Actors like Ian McElhinney, better known as Granda Joe from Derry Girls or Ser Barristan Selmy from Game of Thrones, will read works from some of Northern Ireland's best known poets.
The concert is being jointly produced by Northern Ireland's Shine, and Snow Water Productions.
It will be filmed for television and is funded by the Northern Ireland Office.