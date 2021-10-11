Broughshane: PSNI appeal after seriously injured man found in field
- Published
Detectives are appealing for information following the discovery of a seriously injured man in a field outside Broughshane on Monday morning.
The man was discovered close to Lisnamurrikin Road at about 08:15 BST.
He was treated at the scene by the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service before being taken to hospital where his condition was described as serious.
Police believe the incident may be linked to the discovery of a burning car in Ballymena just before 07:00 BST.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said detectives were investigating a link with the silver Volvo, which was found on fire at Doury Road.
Police are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed anything unusual in the two areas to contact police.