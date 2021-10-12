Covid-19: Six more Covid-related deaths and 1,278 new cases
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Six more coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland on Tuesday.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 2,599.
Another 1,278 cases of the virus were also notified by the Department of Health, up from 1,109 on Monday.
That includes cases confirmed from samples taken in recent days, not necessarily just in the latest 24-hour reporting period.
A total of 252,208 cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began.
The latest hospital figures show there were 368 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in Northern Ireland on Tuesday, up from 314 on Monday.
There are currently 31 patients in intensive care beds, four less than Monday's total.
Vaccines
A total of 2,556,457 vaccines have been administered.
This includes 1,315,825 first doses and 1,219,960 second doses.
A total of 2,588 third doses have also been administered.
Another 1,358 cases of coronavirus were reported on Monday in the Republic of Ireland, down from 1,384 on Sunday.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 5,280.
That figure, which is subject to revision, is updated weekly and includes "probable and possible" Covid-19-linked deaths.
There are 400 patients in hospital with Covid-19, 18 more than Sunday.
Of those Covid patients, 75 are being treated in intensive care units, one more than Sunday.
Vaccines
A total of 7,261,695 Covid-19 vaccines had been administered in the Republic of Ireland as of 11 October.
Of those, 3,548,037 were first doses and 3,477,623 were second doses. Some 236,035 were single doses.
