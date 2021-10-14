Belfast: Cinema to go into former Debenhams Castlecourt unit
By Clodagh Rice
BBC News NI Business Correspondent
- Published
Part of the former Debenhams unit in Belfast's Castlecourt shopping centre will be turned into a cinema.
Omniplex Cinema Group is one of two new anchor tenants taking over the space, with plans for a nine-screen cinema and a licenced bar.
The construction phase will create up to 80 jobs and once open the cinema will employ 40 people full and part-time.
The group aims for it to be up and running by Christmas 2022.
When Debenhams went into administration, it left a hole in the offering of several Northern Ireland shopping centres.
This is an example of how towns and city centres are shifting away from retail towards "experiences".
Director Paul John Anderson said: "We are going to do something very special in CastleCourt. Expect to see new and never-before-seen levels of luxury, quality and service for an afternoon or night out at the cinema."
CastleCourt centre manager Leona Barr said: "We are thrilled to confirm Omniplex as one of the two new anchor tenants in CastleCourt.
"Not only are the jobs and investment they bring to the heart of Belfast significant, they will also play a central role in revitalising the city centre."
She added: "The high streets of cities across the UK and Ireland have been changing shape and adapting to the new desires and demands of shoppers and visitors.
"More retail with attractive and substantial leisure attractions as well as quality bars, cafes and restaurants enhances the city centre experience and CastleCourt's offer will deliver this."