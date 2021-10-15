NI Protocol: Cross-border meetings to be cancelled over DUP boycott
- Published
Two more North-South Ministerial Council (NSMC) meetings are expected to be cancelled on Friday because the Democratic Unionist Party refused to sign them off.
The DUP is refusing to attend in protest against the Northern Ireland Protocol.
But earlier this week, a High Court judge ruled the party's ongoing boycott was unlawful.
On Thursday, ministers attended a NSMC meeting on health issues.
The planned north-south meetings on Friday are on the environment and aquaculture and the marine.
The protocol is part of the Brexit deal agreed in 2019 and was introduced to help prevent checks along the border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
But unionists say it creates a barrier to trade between Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and undermines the latter's position in the UK.
The DUP boycott of north-south ministerial meetings, announced by party leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson last month, was ruled unlawful by a high court judge on Monday.
When asked on Thursday whether the DUP would continue its boycott, Sir Jeffrey told BBC Radio Foyle "our position remains as it has been".
Sinn Féin junior minister Declan Kearney said the DUP needed to be honest about its position.
SDLP Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon said that "not only are they acting unlawfully, but they are being dishonest to the people of Northern Ireland".