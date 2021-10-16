Two men arrested after £700k of Class B drugs seized
- Published
Two men have been after Class B drugs with an estimated street value of £700,000 were seized by police.
A 39 year-old man was arrested after suspected drugs were recovered when a car was stopped in Ballymena, County Antrim, on Friday.
A 34 year-old man was arrested following searches in Ballymena, Larne and Belfast on the same day.
In total a quantity of suspected Class B drugs valued at £300,000 was seized by officers.
The men have also been arrested on suspicion of drugs offences in relation to the seizure earlier this year of suspected Class B drugs with an approximate street value of £400,000, police said.