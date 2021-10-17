Nichola Mallon: SDLP minister concerned for staff safety
Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon has said she is concerned for her staff after her office was targeted by anti-vaccine protesters on Monday.
Four people arrived at her North Belfast constituency office, filming her staff and insisting on serving her "sinister" legal documents.
Police say they have spoken to an individual involved and have warned them about their behaviour.
The SDLP deputy leader said it was the second such incident.
SDLP leader Colm Eastwood and Foyle assembly member Sinéad McLaughlin have also been targeted in similar incidents, the minister said.
"In the 10 years that I have been an elected representative, I have never seen this level of anger and vitriol, be it telephone calls to my office, hate mails to my email or on social media," she told BBC News NI.
'Very upset and frightened'
She said protesters confronted a member of staff helping a constituent who had a young child with him.
"One of them began filming my staff member, who felt very intimidated and asked them to stop," she said.
"They kept on filming and insisted on trying to serve me legal papers."
The minister said the staff member involved was "very, very upset and frightened".
Ms Mallon was not in her constituency office at the time of the incident.
She expressed concern for the safety of her office staff, who she said were "harassed and intimidated".
"These people are clearly embarking on a coordinated campaign against people who are speaking up and trying to act responsibly in the face of Covid, be it politicians, journalists or doctors," she said.
She described the incident as "totally unacceptable", adding that "no-one should have to put up with this kind of abuse and harassment".
Police have been reaching out to local MPs as part of Operation Bridger, advising them on physical security measures in their homes and constituencies following the killing of Sir David Amess.
The Conservative MP died after being stabbed at his constituency surgery in Essex.
Officers are also contacting MLAs and asking them to report any security concerns immediately.
Justice Minister Naomi Long condemned the incident and said she had also had to review her own personal safety in recent weeks.
"It is abhorrent people are intimidated and threatened here at a time of crisis," she said.
Expressing his solidarity with Ms Mallon, East Belfast MP Gavin Robinson said it was important for the public to recognise that politicians often served under threat.
"We do so with considerable concern at times that impacts on family life, colleagues and staff members," he said.