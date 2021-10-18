Dennis Hutchings: Trial adjourned after ex-soldier gets Covid-19
Sara Girvin
BBC Newsline
- Published
The trial of ex-soldier Dennis Hutchings related to a fatal shooting during the Troubles has been adjourned until November after he tested positive for Covid-19.
Mr Hutchings, 80, denies attempting to murder and cause grievous bodily harm to John Pat Cunningham.
Mr Cunningham, who was 27, was shot in the back as he ran from an Army patrol in a field near Benburb in 1974.
Mr Hutchings, from Cornwall, is an ex-member of the Life Guards regiment.
The non-jury trial has been sitting for three days each week to allow Mr Hutchings, who has been diagnosed as suffering from an incurable chronic kidney disease, to receive ongoing treatment.
He also suffers from heart failure and fluid on the lung.
The trial was adjourned on Friday after Mr Hutchings took ill and was brought to hospital.
On Monday, the court was told he had tested positive for Covid-19.
The judge said: "The optimism about finishing the prosecution case this week has entirely faded away.
"It is not possible to continue the case in his absence."
The court was told that due to other legal commitments, it was not possible to resume the case until 8 November.
Mr Cunningham, who had a learning difficulty, was shot and killed in a field along the Armagh-Tyrone border.
My Hutchings has previously lost a Supreme Court challenge to have a trial before a jury.