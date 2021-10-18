Two men in court over £750,000 drug seizure
- Published
Two men have appeared in court accused of involvement in the supply of cannabis with a street value of £750,000.
Ke Dou, 34, of no fixed abode, and Jia Wei Wang, 39, of Hanbury Grove, Newport, Wales, appeared before Coleraine Magistrates' Court on Monday.
Police believe the pair are "of importance" in an organised crime gang.
Both confirmed they understood the charges against them relating to police searches on Friday.
The searches were carried out in Ballymena, Larne and Belfast.
Ke Dou faces 12 charges including possession of cannabis, possessing cannabis with intent to supply on 15 October 2021 and conspiring with his co-accused to supply the drug.
He is also charged with four counts of attempting to possess cannabis in June and August, possessing a fake passport and seeking to obtain leave to remain in the UK under deception on January 2020.
Jia Wei Wang faces eight similar offences relating to the possession and supply of cannabis and possessing a false passport.
While Jia Wei Wang did not apply for bail and was remanded into custody, defence solicitor for Ke Dou, Stewart Ballentine, said he disagreed with some of the charges against his client.
'Scared to approach police'
An officer told the court, sitting in Ballymena, Jia Wei Wang was stopped in the Galgorm Road, Ballymena, on 15 October for using a mobile phone while driving.
Officers said they could smell cannabis and following a search of the vehicle, they found a kilogram of the drug and a large amount of cash in a wallet.
A set of keys were also found which opened a flat in Ballymena where a further 6kg of cannabis were recovered, as well as drugs paraphernalia and empty parcels.
The court heard how Ke Dou was found at a property where 10.5kg of cannabis was recovered, along with several false passports.
The officer said Ke Dou had entered the UK on an eight-day tourist visa.
He revealed that since June, police had seized "a number of parcels" addressed to Ke Dou, while 6kg of herbal cannabis had been found during a search of a Belfast address.
"Overall the total amount of drugs detected on 15 October and previously from parcels is approximately 45kg," the officer said.
He told the court the drugs had a potential street value of £500,000 to £750, 000.
The police objected to Ke Dou being bailed as he had no suitable address, would have access to false passports and posed a risk of committing further offences.
Mr Ballentine said while Ke Dou accepted being in the UK illegally, he had "made his case" at interview that he only become aware of money found at a property in Larne a short time before his arrest.
He said his client had been then "scared to approach police".
District Judge Peter King refused bail on the grounds of "risk of flight and a risk of re-offending" and adjourned both cases to 28 October.