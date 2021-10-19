Covid-19: Eight more Covid-related deaths and 1,367 cases
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Eight more coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland on Tuesday.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 2,629.
Another 1,367 cases of the virus were also notified by the Department of Health, up from 1,091 on Monday.
That includes cases confirmed from samples taken in recent days, not necessarily just in the latest 24-hour reporting period.
A total of 260,974 cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began.
The latest hospital figures showed there were 366 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in Northern Ireland, up from 347 patients on Monday.
There were 31 patients in intensive care beds, compared to 34 on Monday.
Last updated 19 October at 15:00 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 2,578,675 vaccines have been administered.
Last updated 19 October at 15:00 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Another 1,578 cases of coronavirus were reported on Monday in the Republic of Ireland, up from 1,380 on Sunday.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 5,306.
That figure, which is subject to revision, is updated weekly and includes "probable and possible" Covid-19-linked deaths.
There are 484 patients in hospital with Covid-19, up from 459 on Sunday.
There are 73 patients being treated in intensive care, down from 74 on Sunday.
Last updated 19 October at 09:00
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 7,283,078 Covid-19 vaccines had been administered in the Republic of Ireland as of 14 October.
Of those, 3,555,120 have received their first dose and 3,491,860 have received their second dose. So far, 236,098 people have received a single dose.
Last updated 19 October at 09:00
Source: Department of Health Ireland