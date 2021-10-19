Sainsbury's: '109 jobs at risk' with store closure
By Clodagh Rice
BBC News NI Business Correspondent
- Published
Sainsbury's is closing its store in Craigavon with one trade union warning more than100 workers jobs are at risk.
The supermarket described the decision as "difficult".
It said it is doing "everything it can" to find alternative roles within Sainsbury's.
Unite regional officer Taryn Trainor called on the company to ensure the 109 workers who, she said, now face the prospect of losing their jobs, are redeployed.
The supermarket would not confirm how many workers are affected, and how many can be redeployed, but said the store and filling station will close early next year.
The union has questioned whether Brexit has been a factor in the decision.
Ms Trainor said: "The rationale offered by Sainsbury's for this closure include changing demographics, which makes little sense except that as a cover for the impact of post-Brexit trading arrangements under the Northern Ireland Protocol."
The supermarket has declined to respond.
Ms Trainor said: "Sales have surged in the last quarter suggesting that the company will make even higher profits in the year to come.
"Sadly however, this company expects the workers employed at its Craigavon site to pay the price for increasing those profits even further - as their store is not judged profitable enough."
The supermarket said customers could continue to shop online and at its stores in the surrounding area, including Dungannon, Armagh and Lisburn.
The supermarket giant said that in the year to 6 March, Covid costs "to help keep our colleagues and customers safe" had been "high".
However, it said it expected profits to bounce back in the coming year.