Covid-19: More visits allowed to Northern Ireland care homes
- Published
Covid-19 visiting restrictions in care homes in Northern Ireland are being eased from Wednesday.
Up to four people from no more than two households can now visit, with a maximum of four such visits per week allowed.
However, the easing of restrictions may not fully apply if the care home has an active Covid-19 outbreak.
The arrangements are set out in the Department of Health's Visiting With Care - A Pathway document.
More clarity has been provided around visits from clergy, and further advice added around how residents can be facilitated to leave their care home.
Health Minister Robin Swann said visiting was now in the "Gradual Easing" phase but emphasised that coronavirus "remains very much with us".
"I strongly encourage everyone to continue to practise effective infection prevention and control standards and make use of the widely available lateral flow testing," he added.
"Everyone should also take full advantage of the vaccination programmes, including flu jabs and the Covid vaccine booster where eligible, to keep care home residents and everyone else as safe as possible."
Visiting at care homes has been restricted to try to protect residents from Covid-19, with face-to-face visiting stopped last April as cases rose.
But care home residents were among the first to be prioritised for vaccines and a four-stage plan for easing restrictions got under way in May 2021.
Since then, residents were able to have two visitors in their room up to three times a week, and go out on trips.
There are two more stages after Gradual Easing, named Further Easing and Preparing for the Future.
That final stage would see the removal of all restrictions, dependent on public health advice.