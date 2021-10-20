Northern Ireland energy prices will soar, warns regulator
By John Campbell
Northern Ireland households could see gas bills increase by another 50% in December, the Utility Regulator has warned.
John French said "unprecedented" increases in international wholesale prices were to blame.
The most recent price increases only began to take effect at start of this month.
Mr French said consumers could also expect regulated electricity prices to increase by up to 20% in January.
