Covid-19: Six more Covid-related deaths and 1,423 cases
- Published
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Six more coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland on Wednesday.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 2,635.
Another 1,423 cases of the virus were also notified by the Department of Health, up from 1,367 on Tuesday.
That includes cases confirmed from samples taken in recent days, not necessarily just in the latest 24-hour reporting period.
A total of 262,397 cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began.
The latest hospital figures showed there were 355 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in Northern Ireland, down from 366 patients on Tuesday.
There were 33 patients in intensive care beds, compared to 31 on Tuesday.
Last updated 20 October at 14:00 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 2,593,676 vaccines have been administered.
Last updated 20 October at 14:00 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Another 2,399 cases of coronavirus were reported on Tuesday in the Republic of Ireland, up from 1,578 on Monday.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 5,306.
That figure, which is subject to revision, is updated weekly and includes "probable and possible" Covid-19-linked deaths.
There are 472 patients in hospital with Covid-19, down from 484 on Monday.
There are 74 patients being treated in intensive care, up from 73 on Monday.
Last updated 19 October at 18:00 BST
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 7,283,078 Covid-19 vaccines had been administered in the Republic of Ireland as of 14 October.
Of those, 3,555,120 have received their first dose and 3,491,860 have received their second dose. So far, 236,098 people have received a single dose.
Last updated 19 October at 09:00
Source: Department of Health Ireland