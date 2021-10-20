Boundary Commission: NI parliamentary constituency changes proposed
By Gareth Gordon
BBC News NI Political Correspondent
- Published
Changes are being proposed to Northern Ireland's 18 parliamentary constituencies, with two to be renamed.
The two new constituencies proposed are Belfast South and Mid Down and Strangford and Quoile.
The changes, proposed by the Boundary Commission, would see Downpatrick and the surrounding area move from South Down.
But extensive changes are also proposed to other constituencies, including Lagan Valley and Mid-Ulster.
Changes have also been proposed for West and North Belfast and Fermanagh South Tyrone.
At present, 11 of Northern Ireland's constituencies have been deemed to be either too big or too small.
The biggest constituency is currently Upper Bann and the smallest is East Antrim.
There are no plans to reduce the number of constituencies, just their boundaries.
The plans will now go out to an initial eight-week consultation.