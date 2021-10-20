Covid-19: NI hospital pressures 'worst in 20 years'
By Julian Fowler
South West Reporter, BBC News NI
- Published
A senior consultant has said he has never witnessed the current pressures in Northern Ireland's hospitals in his 20-year career.
The warning comes as concerns grow around the impact of a new Covid-19 variant, "Delta Plus".
David Farren said winter viruses will place additional pressure on the health service in continuing to provide care.
Dr Farren is a consultant in infection prevention and control at the Northern Health Trust.
"What we've had for the last 18 months, to be perfectly honest, are pressures that I have never seen in the health service in 20 years of being a doctor," he told BBC News NI.
"Sitting this morning, we have 101 people across our ED's (emergency departments) waiting to be seen and 64 awaiting admission.
"Those aren't small numbers."
Dr Farren said it is "not a place we want to be at this stage", adding "we haven't yet had the start of the flu season".
"What we could be seeing coming down the tracks is exceptional pressures on hospitals, the likes of which we've never seen and we will be unable to provide healthcare in the way we have provided it in the past.
"People will not get into hospital to get the procedures they require or get the treatments that they require."
Dr Farren is urging people to continue to show "common sense" in observing social distancing and wearing face masks, as well as to get fully vaccinated.
"If we all do this we will help flatten the curve, we will release the pressure on the health service and you'll give us a better chance of being able to provide the care to the patients in Northern Ireland that they deserve," he said.
Extra care is required as the new Delta Plus variant is more transmissible, according to Dr Farren.
It is causing a growing number of infections in the UK and tests are under way to understand how much of a threat it may pose.
Experts say it is unlikely to take off in a big way or escape current vaccines.
Dr Farren warned Delta Plus is "adding an extra layer of risk for us losing control of this going into the winter".
"Eventually infections like this tend to get less and less severe and it will just become part of daily life, but we're not there yet.
"We are still at least another six or 12 months away from this, the goals in sight we just need to keep our nerve and keep going for it."