Covid-19: NI Executive 'keeping cautious watch' on cases
By Jayne McCormack
BBC News NI Political Correspondent
- Published
The Stormont Executive will have to keep a "cautious watch" on Covid-19 cases in Northern Ireland in the coming months, Michelle O'Neill has said.
But the deputy first minister said planned relaxations of restrictions will still go ahead on 31 October.
That is when nightclubs are due to reopen, with social distancing in hospitality venues scrapped.
Ministers will meet on Thursday to assess the latest health data ahead of next week's planned reopening.
Ms O'Neill said she hoped after the meeting to be able to give clarity to the hospitality sector about mitigations that will remain to ensure they can operate safely.
"As we've always done, when we make an easement or relaxation it takes a number of weeks to understand the impact of that," she said.
"I want to keep moving forward but there has to be a steady, slow progression out of restrictions."
On Tuesday, the executive published its Covid-19 contingency plan, which said face coverings in indoor areas will remain mandatory throughout autumn/winter.
It also spelled out possible measures that ministers could impose if cases rise sharply or hospital pressures become "unsustainable".
One option under consideration would be the use of Covid-19 vaccine passports in hospitality venues, a system already in place in the Republic of Ireland.
But Ms O'Neill said the "strongest message" for the public to adhere to right now was to get vaccinated and be "careful and sensible".
"There are a number of challenges ahead of us, the focus is going to be how do we keep pressure off the hospital service as best we can right through a very difficult winter," she added.
On Wednesday, Northern Ireland's chief scientific adviser Prof Ian Young said the booster vaccination programme would be "really important" in winter.
He said Northern Ireland had reached "a steady state with really quite high levels of Covid in the community" of around 475 cases per 100,000 population per seven days.
Appeal from sporting bodies
The NI Sports Forum, which is made up of sport governing bodies, said it was urging councils and schools to reopen their facilities to sports clubs from 31 October.
It said many clubs relied on hiring such facilities and they had suffered due to a lack of availability of venues throughout the coronavirus pandemic.
That meant some clubs had yet to reopen and membership numbers across all sports had "drastically reduced".
"In gymnastics alone, almost 20% of clubs have yet to reopen... almost 10,000 individuals have yet to renew their membership," said the NI Sports Forum.
"Sports halls and centres have been repurposed during the pandemic to cater for other activities in schools and leisure centres.
"Sports clubs have made significant financial contributions to the upkeep and development of these facilities for many years.
"Our members are committed to working in partnership with these facility providers to ensure a safe return that works for all involved."