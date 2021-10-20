Ballymena: Police search Mid and East Antrim council offices
By Maria McCann
BBC News NI North East Reporter
- Published
Detectives investigating suspected misconduct in public office have searched Mid and East Antrim Borough Council offices.
Officers from the Criminal Investigation Branch visited the council headquarters at Bridge Street in Ballymena on Wednesday.
Police are also investigating suspected offences under the Freedom of Information Act 2000.
The council said it is "fully assisting" the PSNI with its enquiries.
TUV councillor Timothy Gaston posted on social media that he was "left dumbfounded that no communication has been provided to elected members explaining the visible PSNI activity in our HQ".
SDLP councillor Eugene Reid said it was a "sorry episode" and "the latest in a long line of incidents that have dragged the name of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council through the mud".
He said he had contacted senior council officials to request an immediate update following the search.
"I hope the PSNI investigation brings matters to a conclusion and that the council can get back to what matters, which is working for local people," he said.
A council statement added: "As this is an ongoing investigation, council is unable to comment further at this time."