Belfast attack: Man in hospital after assault outside hostel
A police investigation is under way after a man was assaulted outside a Salvation Army hostel on Victoria Street in Belfast city centre.
A man in his 40s sustained wounds to his shoulder and arm in the incident which happened at about 17:40 BST on Wednesday. He has been taken to hospital.
Police would not confirm whether the man had been stabbed.
They said a male suspect made off on foot in the direction of Dunbar Link.
A large police cordon is in place outside the hostel and at a nearby car park on Dunbar Link, where forensic officers have been carrying out an examination.