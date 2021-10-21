NI 100: Church service to mark centenary of partition
By Mark Simpson
BBC News NI
- Published
Politicians from both sides of the Irish border will attend a cross-community church service to mark the centenary of partition and the formation of Northern Ireland.
The service on Thursday in Armagh has been organised by the main Protestant and Catholic church leaders.
The Queen was due to attend but was unable to travel for medical reasons.
Irish president Michael D Higgins declined an invitation, as he felt the service was "not politically neutral".
Sinn Féin also decided not to attend.
Northern Ireland was established in May 1921 after the partition of Ireland.
About 150 people will attend the service at St Patrick's Church of Ireland cathedral. It has room for 500 but numbers have been restricted due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Northern Ireland's First Minister Paul Givan, DUP, will attend, as will DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, Ulster Unionist Party leader Doug Beattie and Alliance leader Naomi Long.
The SDLP has accepted an invitation but has not announced who will be attending.
Two representatives from the Irish government will be present, Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney, who is a Fine Gael politician, and chief whip Jack Chambers who is a member of Fianna Fail.
Northern Ireland's deputy first minister, Sinn Fein's Michelle O'Neill, will not be at the service and neither will the speaker of the Stormont Assembly, Alex Maskey.
An assembly spokesperson said: "The speaker is receiving a senior parliamentary delegation, the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Swiss Parliament, at Parliament Buildings on Thursday but he has asked deputy speaker Roy Beggs MLA to attend in his place to ensure that the assembly is formally represented at the Armagh service."
The sermon will be delivered by the Reverend Dr Sahr Yambasu, who was elected president of the Methodist Church in Ireland earlier this year.
Born in Sierra Leone, he is the first African-born leader of one of Ireland's main churches.
Speaking to BBC News NI ahead of the service, he said he would be issuing a challenge to the congregation.
"Try and understand our history from the perspective of others, and have the humility to respect that, because in conversation we can overcome a lot of differences," he said.
A small choir of children from different backgrounds in the Armagh area will perform a song.