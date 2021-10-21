NI 100: Sinn Féin block Belfast City Hall illumination
- Published
A plan to light up Belfast City Hall to mark the centenary of Northern Ireland has been blocked by Sinn Féin.
The building was to have been lit in green and blue lights on Thursday.
In a statement, Belfast City Council said: "The decision to illuminate City Hall was subject to a call in this morning.
"An initial legal opinion indicates the call in has merit. As a result of this the illumination will not be proceeding."
Sinn Féin party group leader Ciaran Beattie said "the partition of Ireland is nothing to celebrate" and illuminating the building "would have an adverse impact on those from an Irish nationalist background in the city".
He added: "Further, the proposal to illuminate Belfast City Hall was not included in the Council's Decade of Centenary's programme agreed by all parties.
"The Decade of Centenaries programme has a core basic principle, balance.
"The addition of this late request would create an imbalance in providing exclusively for a unionist viewpoint and without the space for any counter-narrative."
The DUP's Brian Kingston told the News Letter the illumination had been supported by unionists, the Alliance Party and the Green Party.
"Once again Sinn Féin, who like to lecture others about tolerance and respect, show no respect for the unionist identity nor the democratic wishes of the council or the people of Northern Ireland," he said.
"Lighting city hall for the centenary was supported by a majority of the City Council and the DUP will be raising this matter at council committee tomorrow morning."