Covid-19: Naomi Long says nightclub rules could cause cases to rise
By Jayne McCormack
BBC News NI political correspondent
- Published
Alliance leader Naomi Long has said she fears relaxing rules on face coverings in nightclubs may cause a "significant" rise in the transmission of Covid-19.
On Thursday, the executive agreed people will not need to wear masks while dancing in nightclubs when they reopen next Sunday.
Social distancing laws in hospitality venues will also be scrapped.
But Ms Long said she was concerned about a "lack of clarity" in the health advice underpinning the changes.
In a letter to her executive colleagues, obtained by BBC News NI, the justice minister warned that the impact on messaging around the wearing of face coverings could have "potential unintended consequences".
She added: "Given the extent of Covid transmission in the community, the risk posed by new variants and the high risk nature of nightclub settings, I fear that further relaxation in the wearing of face coverings, particularly when dancing, may lead to a significant increase in transmission."
Ms Long said she recognised making changes to allow people to stand to eat or drink without masks was "necessary", but said that with such relaxations it would be "practically impossible to maintain high levels" of enforcement.
The justice minister said she believed that as a result of the changes, it would be hard to justify "continued requirements to wear masks in other lower risk settings as a consequence".
She also repeated her view that proof of full vaccination and testing should be "mandatory" requirements in high-risk environments such as nightclubs.
It is understood Ms Long and Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon both raised concerns about the changes at Thursday's executive meeting.
On Thursday, First Minister Paul Givan said Northern Ireland was going to be able to "move forward" with further easing.
"We continue to monitor the way in which transmission is spreading, but also the way in which it is spreading in hospitals," he said.
"But nobody wants to go back to what we had before. There are consequences with lockdown, people's mental health and cases of domestic violence that took place.
"Lockdown is not a solution without consequences - it has very serious consequences, and we all want to avoid that."