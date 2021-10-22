NI 100: City Hall illumination not on council committee agenda
The DUP have criticised a legal decision not to allow a Belfast City Council committee to debate the lighting-up of City Hall to mark the centenary of Northern Ireland.
Sinn Féin blocked a move to illuminate the building on Thursday evening.
The DUP wanted to discuss the issue at a committee today, but were told it was not possible for legal reasons.
DUP councillor Brian Kingston complained: "There is considerable public and media interest in this."
However, the council's solicitor, John Walsh, told the committee meeting: "I've taken the view that I'm now rescinding the decision to include this on the agenda, therefore it's not for discussion today."
After a further complaint from Mr Kingston, he was told by the chair of the committee, councillor Áine Groogan of the Green Party, that he should respect the legal opinion.
"I think for the sake of all our sanities, and to get this meeting over with, we need to park it and bring it up at the appropriate time," she said.
"I understand the frustration that you have, but we are where we are with it."
Mr Kingston re-iterated his disappointment with the decision and said he still believed the issue should be discussed.
Ms Groogan told him: "Unfortunately it's not on the agenda to discuss at the moment, but can we please put this issue to bed for now and move on for the rest of the meeting and hopefully we can do so in a friendlier tone."
The exchanges occurred at a meeting of the Strategic Policy and Resources Committee.
The reason for the legal decision not to allow any debate on the matter was that the lighting-up issue is now subject to a council "call-in", a mechanism which will review the legality of the original decision to go ahead with the illumination.
In a statement, Belfast City Council said: "The decision to illuminate City Hall was subject to a call-in [on Thursday].
"An initial legal opinion indicates the call-in has merit. As a result of this, the illumination will not be proceeding."
On Thursday, Sinn Féin party group leader Ciaran Beattie said that proper procedures were not put in place to light up the City Hall.
He said "the partition of Ireland is nothing to celebrate" and illuminating the building "would have an adverse impact on those from an Irish nationalist background in the city".