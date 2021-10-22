Covid-19: Seven more Covid-related deaths and 1,355 new cases
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Seven more coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland on Friday.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 2,646.
Another 1,355 cases of the virus were also notified by the Department of Health, up from 1,051 on Thursday.
That includes cases confirmed from samples taken in recent days, not necessarily just in the latest 24-hour reporting period.
A total of 264,803 cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began.
The latest hospital figures showed there were 358 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in Northern Ireland, up from 357 patients on Thursday.
There were 33 patients in intensive care beds, compared to 35 on Thursday.
Last updated 22 October at 14:00 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 2,606,061 vaccines have been administered.
Of that number, 43,536 vaccinations have been boosters.
Last updated 22 October at 14:00 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Another 2,029 cases of coronavirus were reported on Thursday in the Republic of Ireland, down from 2,148 on Wednesday.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 5,369.
That figure, which is subject to revision, is updated weekly and includes "probable and possible" Covid-19-linked deaths.
There are 448 patients in hospital with Covid-19, down from 464 on Wednesday.
There are 88 patients being treated in intensive care, up from 86 on Wednesday.
Last updated 21 October at 18:00 BST
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 7,293,281 Covid-19 vaccines had been administered in the Republic of Ireland as of 20 October.
Of those, 3,559,665 have received their first dose and 3,497,486 have received their second dose. So far, 236,130 people have received a single dose.
Last updated 21 October at 14:30
Source: Department of Health Ireland