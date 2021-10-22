Alice Morrow murder: Partner William Hutchinson jailed for 21 years
A man who "cruelly and brutally" beat his partner to death will spend 21 years in prison without parole.
William Stephen Hutchinson, 45, from Kilbroney House, east Belfast, admitted to murdering Alice Morrow.
The 53-year-old's body was found in her flat in Whincroft Way, in the Braniel estate, in March 2019.
At a tariff hearing at Belfast Crown Court on Friday, senior prosecution counsel Terence Mooney QC outlined the facts of the case.
The court heard that on 10 March, 2019 Hutchinson called 999 and told an operator he had just come in and found his partner in bed "with bruising to her hands and face" and "did not seem to be breathing''.
Police arrived and noted no sign of forced entry to the property.
Mr Mooney told the court that police found Ms Morrow "lying on the floor lifeless" and the "defendant was in the room and appeared to be weeping uncontrollably and in considerable distress".
Hutchinson was taken to a police station to make a witness statement, but in the early hours of the following morning he was formally arrested by detectives on suspicion of murder.
A post-mortem report stated that Miss Morrow died as a result of a "combination of injuries to the head and chest".
Mr Mooney told the court that the pathologist recorded that a weapon had been used to cause a number of the injuries.
Ms Morrow had received a total of 71 injuries, along with a head injury which could have rendered her unconscious, the court heard.
Defence counsel Niall Hunt QC described the case "as an absolute tragedy" and "as a nightmare for a whole host of people".
Mr Hunt said that Hutchinson had shown remorse and said he "misses Ms Morrow desperately".
The defence made the case that murder was not premeditated and there may have been no intention to murder her, but rather to inflict grievous bodily injury.
'Cried crocodile tears'
Judge Geoffrey Miller said the murder was both "cruel and brutal", adding that her horrific killing had caused "huge pain and loss'' to her elderly mother, sister and her children.
He said that pain and loss had been exacerbated by the defendant's "protracted efforts to drag out the legal process before finally admitting his guilt on the morning of his trial".
"There were only two people present and we are only left with the defendant's account of how she sustained her catastrophic injuries and this has to be seen as entirely self serving.
"We do know that he subjected her to a prolonged and brutal attack and that she must have suffered grievously before she eventually died and he cried crocodile tears at the scene," he said.
Handing Hutchinson a 21-year tariff, Judge Miller said that would be the minimum term he would have to spend before being considered for release.
'More than just a victim'
In a statement following the sentencing, Miss Morrow's family said that "no amount of time in prison is enough".
"He violently took her life when she was scared and alone, and he left her while he tried to cover his tracks.
"Alice was more than just a victim of domestic violence, she was a mother, sister and a grandmother."
They appealed for anyone who is the victim of domestic violence to seek help.
Speaking after the sentencing of William Hutchinson, who is also known as Stephen, Det Ch Insp Ray Phelan encouraged anyone who has suffered from domestic abuse to come forward to police and "please do not suffer in silence, speak out".
"Alice, who was a mother of three and a grandmother of three, was subjected to a horrific assault at the hands of her boyfriend, Stephen Hutchinson, which ultimately led to her death," he said.
"Hutchinson has taken away the love and comfort of a devoted mother and grandmother.
"He has denied Alice's three grandchildren the joy of precious memories with their grandmother. He has denied Alice the right to see her grandchildren grow into adulthood.
"Today's sentencing won't bring Alice back to her family, but I hope it will bring comfort to them knowing that Stephen Hutchinson is now in prison."