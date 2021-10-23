Covid-19: Ten more deaths and 1,323 new coronavirus cases
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Ten Covid-19-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland on Saturday.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 2,656.
Another 1,323 cases of coronavirus were reported in Northern Ireland on Saturday, down from 1,355 on Friday.
That includes cases confirmed from samples taken in recent days, not necessarily just in the latest 24-hour reporting period.
A total of 266,126 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began.
There were 358 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in Northern Ireland on Friday.
There were 33 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units on Friday.
The Department of Health does not release statistics on patients with Covid-19 in hospitals at weekends.
Last updated 23 October at 14:00 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 2,611,178 vaccines for Covid-19 have been administered in Northern Ireland as of Saturday.
The breakdown of first doses, second doses and third doses is not updated at weekends.
Last updated 23 October at 14:00 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
No Covid-19-related deaths have been reported in the Republic of Ireland on Saturday.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 5,369.
That figure, which is subject to revision, is updated weekly and includes "probable and possible" Covid-19-linked deaths.
Another 2,427 cases of coronavirus were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Saturday, down from 2,466 on Friday.
There were 449 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals on Saturday, down from 457 on Friday.
There were 93 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units on Saturday, up from 90 on Friday.
Last updated 23 October at 14:30
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 7,297,243 vaccines for Covid-19 had been administered in the Republic of Ireland as of Thursday.
A total of 3,561,588 people have received their first dose and 3,499,515 have received their second dose.
A total of 236,140 people have received only a single dose.
Last updated 22 October at 17:30
Source: Department of Health Ireland