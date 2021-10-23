Covid-19: Easing of hospitality rules could be reversed, says Swann
By John Campbell
BBC News NI Economics & Business Editor
- Published
The health minister has warned that a relaxation of restrictions in hospitality settings could be reversed if they cause a surge in Covid cases.
Robin Swann said he hoped such a move would not be needed and urged people to get vaccinated.
The executive has agreed masks will not be mandatory for dancing in nightclubs when they reopen next Sunday.
The British Medical Association (BMA) has opposed further easing of restrictions.
Justice Minister Naomi Long has also raised concerns saying she feared relaxing rules on face coverings in nightclubs may cause a "significant" rise in the transmission of Covid-19.
Mrs Long also said she was concerned about a "lack of clarity" in health advice.
Speaking on Saturday, Mr Swann said the executive's decision on further easing was "proportionate" and there was guidance in place for venues.
He added: "I've always been clear I will not be deterred from recommending adding restrictions if necessary.
"I hope its not necessary and that's why I would encourage people to come forward get their Covid vaccine, their booster and their flu vaccine as well."
He said some health trusts will run clinics next week, during the school holidays, allowing parents to take their children along.
The major roll out in schools will then start after the holidays.