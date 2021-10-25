Northern Ireland Protocol problems 'need to be resolved by autumn'
The UK government wants issues around the Northern Ireland Protocol settled by the autumn "one way or the other", its lead Brexit negotiator has said.
Lord Frost described the current negotiations with the EU over the protocol as "constructive".
However he told MPs on the House of Commons EU scrutiny committee that "gaps between them remain significant".
He said they were trying everything to "bridge the gaps" on the Brexit deal which prevents a hard Irish border.
That also creates a new trade border between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK, something the EU accepts is causing difficulties for many businesses.
Unionist politicians say the arrangement undermines Northern Ireland's place in the UK.
'Strong power'
Lord Frost warned that if the current negotiations with the EU fail to reach a "sensible solution" then triggering Article 16 will be the alternative.
But he refused to be drawn on what other measures the government might take beyond triggering it if it fails to resolves the current difficulties.
Article 16 of the protocol sets out the process for taking unilateral "safeguard" measures if either the EU or UK concludes that the operation of the deal is leading to serious problems.
Lord Frost said it was a "strong power" designed to stabilise the situation and deal with the "harmful consequences", but he remained hopeful the negotiations would be enough to find a solution.
"I don't think any government would rule anything out when it comes to the territorial integrity of the country which is what this is," he told MPs
Lord Frost also insisted the Northern Ireland Protocol is "compatible" with the Act of Union which he said the government made clear in recent legal arguments in court.
Negotiators from London and Brussels have been locked in talks for more than a week after the EU published its proposals to break the deadlock on the protocol.
The EU has suggested a package of reforms which would reduce the practical impacts of the protocol.
The UK wants more fundamental change, including the removal of the European Court of Justice (ECJ) from its oversight role in the deal.
Lord Frost welcomed some of the EU proposals, which he said had acknowledged Brussels was ready to change its laws to deal with one issue.
But he said the problem was the proposals "don't go far enough".
MPs questioned Lord Frost about the role of the ECJ in any future disputes.
Lord Frost said: "We can't have the Courts of Justice settling disputes between us on the protocol."