Dublin woman admits stealing Mulberry bags worth thousands
A Dublin woman has admitted stealing designer handbags worth thousands of pounds from Belfast's House of Fraser shop.
Catherine Gaffney, who is currently on remand in Hydebank, appeared at Belfast Crown Court on Wednesday, where she admitted the shoplifting charges.
The 55-year-old, from Carroroe Avenue in the Grange area of Dublin, pleaded guilty to stealing two Mulberry handbags on 7 July 2016.
The bags are valued at £1,890.
She returned to the shop the following day and stole another Mulberry bag worth £1,050.
On 19 November of the same year, she shoplifted a further three Mulberry handbags worth a total of £3,000.
Gaffney, who has 24 previous convictions for offences committed in the Republic, also admitted a charge of attempting to steal a designer handbag and purse from House of Fraser on 10 December 2016.
Psychiatric issues
After she entered "guilty" pleas to all four charges, Judge Neil Rafferty QC said: "The shoplifting of high-value goods seems to be the modus operandi here."
A Crown prosecutor said Gaffney's criminal record in the Republic of Ireland included multiple offences of theft and handling stolen goods.
Judge Rafferty was told by a defence barrister that at the time of offending Gaffney "was in a bad place", and that she suffers from "psychiatric and addiction issues".
The Judge said he would sentence Gaffney on 3 December, and remanded her back into continued custody.