Covid-19: Six more deaths and 1,291 new coronavirus cases
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Six more Covid-19-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland on Wednesday.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 2,675 .
Another 1,291 cases of coronavirus were reported in Northern Ireland on Wednesday.
That includes cases confirmed from samples taken in recent days, not necessarily just in the latest 24-hour reporting period.
A total of 270,621 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began.
The latest figures show that there are 33 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in Northern Ireland.
There are eight patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units.
Last updated 27 October at 14:25 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 2,634,021 vaccines for Covid-19 have been administered in Northern Ireland as of Monday.
A total of 1,240,821 people have received their second dose and 7,630 people have received their third dose.
A total of 61,837 people have received their booster dose.
Last updated 25 October at 14:25 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 5,369.
That figure, which is subject to revision, is updated weekly and includes "probable and possible" Covid-19-linked deaths.
Another 1,845 cases of coronavirus were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Monday.
There were 497 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals on Monday, which is an increase of 24 from Sunday, and an increase of 48 since Saturday.
There were 99 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units on Monday, up two from Sunday.
Last updated 25 October at 14:30
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 7,309,053 vaccines for Covid-19 had been administered in the Republic of Ireland as of Sunday.
A total of 3,505,581 people have received their second dose.
Last updated 24 October at 17:30
Source: Department of Health Ireland