Belfast: Groom-to-be jailed for break-in at wedding church
A man has been jailed for breaking into a church in Belfast where he planned to get married.
Philip Lynch, 24, returned to St Michael the Archangel chapel on Finaghy Road North hours after meeting a priest to discuss his wedding.
Sentencing him to five months custody today, a judge said: "This is a mean offence."
Lynch, of Clooney Road in Londonderry, admitted carrying out the burglary with intent to steal on 18 July this year.
Belfast Magistrates' Court heard that a man wearing dark clothes and surgical gloves was seen fleeing from the church as an alarm went off at around 21:30 BST.
A caretaker carried out checks and discovered that some items had been disturbed.
A set of step ladders were erected at the side of the building, leading onto a roof and a damaged first-floor window.
Entry to the church is believed to have been gained through that open window.
A prosecution lawyer said: "Some wire to CCTV had been tampered with, as if someone had tried to disconnect it."
Blood discovered on a bracket at the point of entry was forensically matched to Lynch.
'Not the end of the matter'
He was arrested and initially denied responsibility for the break-in.
"He stated that he remembered being in the church on the date in question as he had just become engaged and he and his fiancee were speaking with the priest regarding a wedding service," said the prosecutor.
"He stated that he had only been in the vestry of the church, was nowhere else within the church and there was no reason for his DNA to be anywhere near it other than the pews where they sat."
There is no suggestion that his fiancee knew anything about the subsequent burglary.
The court heard Lynch has more than 40 previous convictions, including a separate burglary offence for which he received a 12-month suspended prison sentence earlier this year.
A defence lawyer cited alcohol and drug misuse for Lynch's criminal behaviour.
Lynch was homeless at the time he targeted St Michael the Archangel chapel, according to the barrister, who said that nothing was stolen from the church.
Imposing a five-month prison term, the judge also referred the defendant to the crown court for a potential breach of his earlier suspended sentence.
The judge warned: "It isn't the end of the matter at this stage, Mr Lynch."