Newry: Home badly damaged in fireworks arson attack
- Published
An arson attack involving fireworks has caused "significant" damage to a house in Newry.
Police and firefighters were called to the property on Clanrye Avenue at about 21:30 BST on Tuesday.
A window had been broken and the fireworks were then thrown inside.
One person who was in the house at the time was taken to hospital but is not believed to have been seriously injured.
Det Sgt McCarragher said: "Significant damage was caused to the property and one person was taken to hospital as a precaution.
"Unfortunately at this time of year we begin to see an increase in incidents involving fireworks.
"The misuse of fireworks, which are essentially made up of explosive materials, is an extremely reckless act, which can result in serious harm and life-changing injuries.
"It is illegal to possess, sell, handle or use fireworks if you do not have a licence and if detected you can be fined up to £5,000 for breaking the law."
Police want anyone with information about the attack to contact them on the non-emergency number 101.