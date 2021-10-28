Ballymena: Ten cars destroyed in dealership arson attack
- Published
Ten cars have been extensively damaged in an arson attack at a car dealership in County Antrim.
The fires at the premises on Tully Road near Ballymena were reported at about 19:40 BST on Wednesday.
Police and firefighters were called to the scene and the fires were extinguished.
Detectives want anyone who witnessed the incident or who has information about it to contact them.
"We received a report of up to 10 cars that had been deliberately set alight," said Insp Ash of the Police Service of Northern Ireland.
"The total damage to the vehicles is substantial.
"Our colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended to extinguish the fires."