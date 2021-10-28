BBC News

Stephen Barriskill: Man still in custody over Portadown murder

Image source, PSNI
Image caption, The body of 63-year-old Stephen Barriskill was found in a house in Portadown on Wednesday

A man is still being questioned about the murder of Stephen Barriskill in Portadown, County Armagh, as police renew their appeal for information.

The body of 63-year-old Mr Barriskill was discovered in a house at Whitesides Hill shortly after noon on Wednesday.

Det Ch Insp McGuinness said officers found the body as they responded to a report of an incident.

Police have released a photo of the victim and appealed for witnesses who were in the area on the previous night.

A man who was arrested on suspicion of murder on Wednesday remains in custody.

