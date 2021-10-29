Climate change: Green Party leader Clare Bailey offers to adapt bill
By Louise Cullen
BBC News NI Environment Correspondent
- Published
Green Party leader Clare Bailey has told the agriculture and environment minister she does not believe further discussion on a compromise climate change bill would be productive.
In a letter seen by BBC News NI, she has written to Edwin Poots offering to adapt her Climate Change Bill No. 1.
But there is no agreement on a compromise target for reducing emissions.
She said that an "enhanced" bill would offer a way forward.
Ms Bailey said she and her co-sponsors hope these amendments to her Climate Change Bill No. 1 "will provide a satisfactory structure for a single climate bill to proceed through the assembly".
"We're looking at the carbon budgeting, we're looking at the public sector duty, we're looking at the non-regression clause," she said.
"We're looking at a few bits and pieces, and we're hoping that what we can all do is now agree that we're going to get legislation passed this mandate."
The current assembly is due to be dissolved next March, before an election in May.
Of the two bills currently progressing at Stormont, Climate Change No.1 Bill is regarded as the more ambitious.
It proposes a target of net zero by 2045, and it is further along the procedural path than the draft Climate Change No. 2 Bill, brought by Agriculture and Environment Minister Edwin Poots.
That bill sets a target of achieving at least an 82% reduction in emissions by 2050 and is more closely aligned with the Climate Change Committee's assessment of Northern Ireland's ability to meet net zero.
Northern Ireland is the only part of the UK not to have climate change legislation.
There have been discussions between Ms Bailey and Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs officials to try to find common ground between their two bills.
But the sticking point of the emissions target remains.
"We need to be ambitious, because we have to be ambitious," Ms Bailey said.
"Northern Ireland has not played its part, it has not done its fair share to date.
"What we have seen is Scotland setting a net zero by 2045 target, we have England and Wales going for net zero, the Republic of Ireland going for net zero, and of course we have COP26 next week.
"Northern Ireland cannot be left behind, we are already seen as environmental laggards.
"We have not played our part and therefore, we need to step up."
The department has been asked for comment.