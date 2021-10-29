Covid-19: Nisra records 52 further deaths in NI
By Kevin Sharkey
BBC News NI
- Published
A further 52 Covid-19 related deaths were registered in Northern Ireland in the week up to 22 October.
That is 14 more than the 38 reported for the previous week, according to the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra).
It brings the agency's total, based on mentions of the virus on death certificates, to 3,591.
The Department of Health's total for the same date, based on a positive test result being recorded, is 2,657.
Nisra's figures are higher because it records mentions of the virus on death certificates, where it may or may not have been confirmed by way of a test.
People aged 75 and over accounted for 74.3% of the 3,591 Covid-19 related deaths registered between 19 March 2020 and 22 October 2021.
Over the period of the pandemic, Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon and Mid-Ulster council areas have had higher proportions of Covid-19 related deaths (12.4% and 8.2% respectively) compared with their share of all deaths in Northern Ireland (10.4% and 6.6% respectively), according to the Nisra figures.
These figures also show that Ards and North Down and Fermanagh and Omagh council areas both have relatively low shares of registered Covid-19 related deaths (2.6 and 2.1 percentage points lower respectively than their share of all deaths).