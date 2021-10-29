Jeffrey Anderson: Reality TV singer guilty of lewd act in car
A County Down singer who appeared on BBC show The Voice has been found guilty of exposing himself in view of a 12-year-old girl.
Jeffrey Anderson, 31, was convicted of committing a lewd act and outraging public decency.
Belfast Crown Court heard he had exposed and rubbed his penis while sitting in a parked car in June 2018.
Anderson, of Crawfordsburn Road in Newtownards, was released on bail ahead of sentencing.
The jury rejected his claim that he had not been masturbating in his mother's sports car but had been strumming a miniature guitar.
A now 16-year-old girl testified that as she walked past the car in St Jude's Parade, south Belfast, "a man just caught my eye".
"His seat was completely rolled back and I could see his bottom half, which was naked," she said.
"He had his pants down and he was rubbing his penis."
'Similar motion'
Under cross-examination by a barrister representing Anderson, it was suggested to the schoolgirl that she had "put two and two together and come up with six".
The teenager rejected this suggestion and said: "I know what I saw and I saw the lower half of his body.
"I saw his hand and I saw him masturbating. I know I saw that."
Anderson claimed he had parked on St Jude's Parade that afternoon as he was hoping to meet a friend who was rehearsing for a production in the Lyric Theatre.
He said he was wearing red shorts as he planned to go training, and when that didn't happen he parked up and spoke to friends on his phone.
He said he then got his Baby Taylor guitar from the boot, smoked a cigarette and got back into the BMW where he started playing the guitar.
Anderson said that playing his guitar would have produced a "similar motion" to masturbation, but said: "The bottom line is that I know for a fact I was not exposed and I was not masturbating in my mother's car on that day."
Anderson appeared on TV talent shows The Voice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's Superstar, and gained the nicknamed "Baby Jesus" while touring as an understudy in the UK production of Jesus Christ Superstar.
He was handed a three-year suspended sentence last July after he admitted secretly recording 11 women over a period spanning 2005 to 2013.
He was told to return to Belfast Crown Court on 3 December and to "be prepared" for a possible prison sentence.