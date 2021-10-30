Covid-19: Eight more deaths and 1,207 new coronavirus cases
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Eight more Covid-19-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland on Saturday.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 2,699.
Another 1,207 cases of coronavirus were reported in Northern Ireland on Saturday.
That includes cases confirmed from samples taken in recent days, not necessarily just in the latest 24-hour reporting period.
A total of 274,271 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began.
The Department of Health dashboard is not updated at weekends but on Friday there were 351 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in Northern Ireland, two more than Thursday.
Thirty-four Covid patients were in intensive care units on Friday.
Vaccines
A total of 2,656,176 vaccines for Covid-19 have been administered in Northern Ireland as of Saturday.
A total of 1,234,091 people have received their second dose and 8,910 people have received their third dose.
A total of 76,168 people have received their booster dose.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 5,436.
That figure, which is subject to revision, is updated weekly and includes "probable and possible" Covid-19-linked deaths.
Another 2,966 cases of coronavirus were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Saturday.
The figures show there are 470 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, down from 481 on Friday.
Ninety-two patients with Covid-19 are in hospital intensive care units, down from 97 on Friday.
Vaccines
A total of 7,321,145 vaccines for Covid-19 had been administered in the Republic of Ireland as of Thursday.
A total of 3,573,726 have had their first dose, and 3,511,230 their second dose.
