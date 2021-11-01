Newtownards: Bus hijacked by masked men and set on fire
A bus has been set on fire after being hijacked by armed, masked men in Newtownards, County Down.
The hijacking happened in Abbot Drive at about 06:30 GMT on Monday.
Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon said that it is understood the two masked men "muttered something about the protocol" during the attack.
Monday is the deadline previously set by the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) for progress on the Northern Ireland Protocol.
Ms Mallon said it is the third attack on public transport in recent months and urged those involved to "wise up".
"You've done nothing in terms of the protocol," she told the BBC Radio Ulster's Stephen Nolan Show.
"All you have done is threaten and intimidate and terrify a bus driver who is a father, a brother, and deprived your own community of a critical bus service."
All services in the area have been temporarily suspended.
In a tweet, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said "thuggery and terrorism will do nothing to remove the NI Protocol".
Police said two masked and armed men boarded the bus and poured fuel over the vehicle before setting it alight. The driver got off the bus unharmed but was left badly shaken, police added.
They have appealed for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.
The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) said they received a report of a bus on fire at 06:36 GMT.
Three fire appliances were tasked to the scene, where they stayed for about an hour.
NIFRS said they believed the fire was deliberate and had passed the scene over to the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).
A tangled metal wreck
BBC News NI's Kevin Sharkey at the scene
The bus has been destroyed, a tangled metal wreck.
The bus stop alongside it is also badly damaged, the strong plastic screening twisted by the heat of the blaze.
More than three hours after the arson attack, small pockets of smoke are still coming from the base of the bus.
The police have been here since early this morning and forensic teams are now beginning their investigations.
The protocol is the special Brexit deal which prevents a hard Irish border by keeping Northern Ireland inside the EU's single market for goods.
That also creates a new trade border between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK, something the EU accepts is causing difficulties for many businesses.
Unionist politicians say the arrangement undermines Northern Ireland's place in the UK.
Alliance Party MLA Kellie Armstrong told the BBC Radio Ulster's Stephen Nolan Show that the "shameful" scene is close to two primary schools.
She said it is "well over £100,000 worth of kit burnt out this morning".
"We have community now in fear," she said.
"This is pure criminality. These are thugs who have nothing better to do with their time.
"Half six in the morning, going out, terrorising a bus driver and burning out one of our buses. How's that going to help the protocol?"
Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) MLA Mike Nesbitt said that "if this was meant to be some kind of protest against the NI Protocol then it is entirely counterproductive".
He added that there is "absolutely no justification for the attack".
"This advances no cause other than to terrorise a bus driver and inconvenience local people who rely on bus services to get their children to school and get into town to go to the shops.
"Vandalism and wanton destruction can never be the way forward."