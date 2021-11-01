Covid-19: Ten more deaths and 948 new coronavirus cases
- Published
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Ten more Covid-19-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland on Monday.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 2,715.
Another 948 cases of coronavirus were reported, down from 1,001 cases recorded on Sunday.
That includes cases confirmed from samples taken in recent days, not necessarily just in the latest 24-hour reporting period.
A total of 276,200 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began.
On Monday, there were 326 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in Northern Ireland.
There are 36 Covid patients in intensive care units, on Friday there were 34.
Last updated 1 November at 14:15 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 2,663,473 vaccines for Covid-19 have been administered in Northern Ireland as of Monday.
A total of 1,329,419 people have received their second dose and 9,332 people have received their third dose.
A total of 80,646 people have received their booster dose.
Last updated 1 November at 14:15 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 5,436.
That figure, which is subject to revision, is updated weekly and includes "probable and possible" Covid-19-linked deaths.
Another 1,963 cases of coronavirus were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Sunday, down from 2,966 on Saturday.
The figures show there are 500 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, up from 470 on Saturday.
Ninety-three patients with Covid-19 are in hospital intensive care units, up from 92 on Saturday.
Last updated 31 October at 16:25 local time
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 7,321,145 vaccines for Covid-19 had been administered in the Republic of Ireland as of Thursday.
A total of 3,573,726 have had their first dose, and 3,511,230 their second dose.
Last updated 29 October at 19:00 local time
Source: Department of Health Ireland