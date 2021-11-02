Covid-19: Two more deaths and 1,114 new coronavirus cases
- Published
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Two more Covid-19-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland on Monday.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 2,716.
Another 1,114 cases of coronavirus were reported, up from 948 cases recorded on Monday.
That includes cases confirmed from samples taken in recent days, not necessarily just in the latest 24-hour reporting period.
A total of 277,334 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began.
On Tuesday, there were 381 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in Northern Ireland.
There are currently 36 Covid patients in intensive care units, the same number as Monday.
Last updated 2 November at 14:15 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 2,672,447 vaccines for Covid-19 have been administered in Northern Ireland as of Tuesday.
A total of 1,244,920 people have received their second dose and 9,858 people have received their third dose.
A total of 87,776 people have received their booster dose.
Last updated 2 November at 14:15 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 5,436.
That figure, which is subject to revision, is updated weekly and includes "probable and possible" Covid-19-linked deaths.
Another 2,855 cases of coronavirus were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Monday, up from 1,963 on Sunday.
The figures show there are 515 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, up from 500 on Sunday.
Ninety-one patients with Covid-19 are in hospital intensive care units, down from 93 on Sunday.
Last updated 1 November at 17:50 local time
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 7,321,145 vaccines for Covid-19 had been administered in the Republic of Ireland as of Thursday.
A total of 3,573,726 have had their first dose, and 3,511,230 their second dose.
Last updated 29 October at 19:00 local time
Source: Department of Health Ireland