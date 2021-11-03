PSNI: Four men arrested after Dungannon incident
- Published
Four men have been arrested following a disturbance in Dungannon.
Police received reports of a number of men fighting in Elm Avenue at about 18:00 BST on Tuesday.
Two men, one in his 20s and another in his 30s, were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.
A man in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
Another man, also in his 40s, has been arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm in suspicious circumstances, possessing an offensive weapon in public place and attempted grievous bodily harm with intent.
Det Sgt Robinson said: "All four men remain in custody at this time. One man has been taken to hospital for treatment of injuries to their face."
Police appealed for anyone with information to contact them.