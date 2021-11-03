Broughshane: Four arrests after injured man found in field
Four men have been arrested by police investigating the discovery of a seriously injured man in a field outside Broughshane last month.
The man was found close to the Lisnamurrikin Road on 11 October.
He was treated at the scene by the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service before being taken to hospital.
Three men, aged 36, 39 and 51, were arrested in Ballymena and a 38-year-old man was arrested in Belfast.
All four men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and arson and remain in custody at this time.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) Det Insp Michael McCoy described the incident as "horrific".
Police have renewed their appeal to speak to anyone who witnessed anything unusual in the area at the time.