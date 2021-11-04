Dr Michael Watt: Tribunal decision details 'should be public'
Reasons behind a tribunal decision to allow Dr Michael Watt voluntary erasure from the medical register should be made public, Stormont's Health Committee chairman has said.
Colm Gildernew was responding to comments made by senior members of the General Medical Council (GMC).
Neurologist Dr Watt was at the centre of the biggest ever patient recall of patients in Northern Ireland amid concerns about his clinical practice.
He worked in the Belfast Health Trust.
Dr Watt was granted voluntary removal from the register during a private hearing of the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) last month.
The MPTS makes independent decisions about cases referred by the GMC.
Its decision was criticised at the time by the GMC, which said it was was in the public interest for the case against Dr Watt "to be heard by the tribunal in an open and transparent way".
His removal from the register means he can no longer practice medicine in the UK.
On Thursday senior members of the GMC gave evidence about Dr Watt's case to the Northern Ireland Assembly's Health Committee.
GMC chief executive Charlie Massey said the council had hoped the tribunal would have been held in public.
He acknowledged that the failure of the MPTS to publish a "detailed set of reasons" behind its decision has caused more stress, anger and disappointment among patients.
The GMC said it did not proceed with a judicial review challenging the tribunal's decision because it was advised that such a move would not be successful.
Mr Gildernew, a Sinn Féin MLA, said patients had been "let down by the system" and the MPTS decision was a "further blow to their ability to see accountability and even the facts of the situation aired".
He told the GMC that many of the affected patients felt a "challenge in itself would have been worthwhile" and many would have liked to have at least seen the system and the decision challenged.
GMC director of fitness to practice Anthony Omo said it was the first time in GMC history that it had considered judicially reviewing one of the MPTS committee's decisions.
He said the decision not to press ahead with such a move had not been taken lightly.