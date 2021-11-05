Belfast: Man jailed for eight years for abusing stepdaughter
By Sara Girvin
BBC Newsline reporter
- Published
A Belfast man who sexually abused his stepdaughter as a child over the course of a decade, has been jailed for eight years.
Tommy Harris, 49, of Wynchurch Road, Belfast, previously pleaded guilty to 42 charges of sexual assault against Haileigh Ashton Lamont.
The charges include rape, attempted rape, indecent assault, and gross indecency with a child.
The abuse took place over a decade between 1999 and 2009.
It started when Ms Lamont was eight years old, and did not end until she was 18.
Ms Lamont previously waived her anonymity to speak about what happened to her.
Reacting to Harris' sentencing on Friday afternoon, she said she had found her own justice by exposing his crimes.
She said the number of years sentenced "would not have changed that victory for me".
"To say this has been distressing is an understatement, it has been a war, and today I am victorious," she said.
"Knowing what I know about the justice system and how agonising it has been at times, would I do it all again? Without a doubt.
"You can't do what he did to me and get away with it, there are consequences.
"I am ready to live my life free from this and am immensely proud of myself."
Belfast Crown Court heard on Friday that after Ms Lamont reported the abuse to police, and Harris was arrested, he told police during interview: "She wouldn't lie.
"Sorry, I don't deserve no pity."
The court was told that Harris at one stage had a "warped view" that he was in a consensual relationship with Ms Lamont.
But his defence barrister said he has admitted that "he groomed Haileigh, and takes full responsibility".
"He feels regret, remorse and shame, and hopes that his family will all move on quickly and well with their lives."
Addressing Ms Lamont in court, Judge Neil Rafferty QC said: "Living well is the best revenge."
He said the abuse carried out against her was a "vile litany of depravity".
The judge added that the abuse was "a gross breach of trust".
'Bravery'
He also commended her for her bravery in bringing the case to court.
He sentenced Harris to 16 years - eight to be served in prison and eight years on licence.
Public Prosecution Service (PPS) senior public prosecutor Jenny Burns said Harris had carried out "a persistent and distressing campaign of sexual abuse".
Ms Burns said she wanted to pay tribute to the survivor who had shown "enormous bravery by reporting the abuse she suffered to the police".
"This case shows that the passage of time is not necessarily a barrier to a successful prosecution in these cases," she said.
"We know it is not easy for victims and survivors of sexual abuse to come forward and speak about what has happened to them and the criminal trial process can be daunting.
"We want to reassure victims and survivors that the PPS is committed to prosecuting these cases through to their conclusion where there is the evidence to do so. Please continue to come forward and report your experience to police."
PSNI Det Supt Gary Reid said Ms Lamont had shown "immense fortitude and determination" in bringing her abuser before the courts.
"The bravery she has shown, accompanied with today's sentencing, I hope will encourage others who have experienced any form of sexual abuse to come forward and contact the police.
"I can't even begin to imagine how difficult it must be for someone to report historical sexual abuse, but we are here, whenever you are ready, to help and support you every step of the way."
If you have been affected by the issues raised in this story, help and support can be found atBBC Action Line.