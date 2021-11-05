Belfast: Car burnt out in Shankill 'sectarian hate crime'
An arson attack which destroyed a car on Belfast's Shankill Road is being treated as a sectarian hate crime, police have said.
The vehicle, which had Republic of Ireland registration plates, was burnt out at the entrance to the Ulster Rangers Supporters' Club.
Firefighters and police were called to the scene just after 13:30 GMT on Friday and the blaze was extinguished.
The PSNI said the car was "gutted" by flames and appealed for information.